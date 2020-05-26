Roanoke College raises more than $1M for students impacted by COVID-19

Roanoke College’s 2020 Day of Giving raised more than $1 million for students who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the college.

The day of giving, a full 24 hours, was May 13.

The college said 840 people, including alumni, parents, students, friends, faculty and staff, raised $1,047,498, providing funds and resources. These funds will help provide money for academic resources, student scholarships, and immediate financial support for any students experiencing unexpected hardship during the pandemic.

“From the outset of planning our Day of Giving, we were focused on helping students and their families impacted by the global, COVID-19 pandemic,” said Aaron Fetrow, the College’s vice president for Resource Development. “At the end of the day, I wasn’t surprised by the response of Maroons to ensure that every Roanoke College student who wanted to come back could come back and that not one student would stay home in the fall because of financial issues.”

With the help of three alumni challenges, 601 of the donations were doubled or tripled. An anonymous alumna matched the first $50,000 in gifts to the Roanoke Fund, a fundraising initiative that provides funds to support the college's most immediate needs. Two alumni, Shaun McConnon (class of ’66) and Danae Psilopoulos Foley (class of ’92), each offered three-to-one matches for Roanoke Fund gifts, totaling $325,000.

Alumni from 69 classes participated, and the oldest class represented was 1947.

“We never considered any other focus, whatsoever,” Fetrow said of this year's Day of Giving purpose. “We were resolute in the fact that a Day of Giving was a necessity. One of our challenge donors noted that prior giving to the College was important, but this gift ‘felt so much better knowing that it was going directly to students.’”

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.