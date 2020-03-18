Roanoke College senior starts petition for graduation

Kelly Doran and her roommate Katie Edwards are patiently waiting graduation.

Instead of just crossing their fingers that their ceremony does not get postponed, Doran started a petition.

In just over 24 hours of the petition being live, it's received nearly 1,400 signatures and dozens of comments from students and alum of Roanoke College.

Doran understands that the ceremony may not be able to take place in May, but she hopes a ceremony of some kind will still happen.

"Seeing what's going around nationwide, and people already canceling not even postponing, we decided yesterday we mind as well just do it even just to boost the morale, just to get it going," said Doran.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.