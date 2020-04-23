Roanoke College students come up with their own MineCraft server called "RC Craft"

Many have probably heard of the game "MineCraft". Well, picture everything in the game to resemble what you see at Roanoke College.

One student had just that idea and made his own MineCraft server called "RC Craft".

Noah Crist, a Computer Science and Music double major at Roanoke College, had the idea last semester, but when the pandemic forced him to leave school and go back home to Maryland, he decided to push through with it; all that was needed was approval and funding.

"What we have right now is 40 dollars a month from the college and that is up to 160 players online at a time and as many people registered as we want," said Crist.

A week later, Noah was getting to work on building the campus, which he says hasn't been hard.

"Right now we only have 2 buildings and I am working on a third I started that last night; actually, everything else is laid out, I used google maps," said Crist.

Even though it was Noah's idea, other members of the community are helping him along the way, including Student Government Assosiation president Senn Boswell, who says this is exactly what the students needed.

"I think it shows the drive and perseverance of our community and I also think that it shows that Roanoke students miss their friends and they miss their home and they want to be back," said Boswell.

Boswell said there have been a talks about letting prospective students join as well for a time to see what it'd be like to attend Roanoke College.

