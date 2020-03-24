Roanoke Country Club sees more golfers, encourages social distancing

To get some fresh air, Roanoke Country Club members are turning to golf, as players can obtain social distancing while still getting rounds in.

Tim McAfee, the PGA director of golf, says he's seen an uptick in rounds, especially with some of the youngest members.

"We've seen a huge increase. I mean our junior memberships have all been out here, everyday, which has been great. So I think they're doing their school work maybe early in the morning or late at night, but they've been here so it's been great for their families especially the younger kids, ages 12-14, this has been a great safe space for them to be out utilizing while they're not in school," said McAfee.

The food and beverage service through the club has switched entirely to to-go orders and the clubhouse is not currently open, but the club is doing everything it can with safety precautions and constant disinfecting.

In the last week, McAfee estimates there have been 700 rounds of golf played.

