Roanoke County Board of Supervisors selects 2020 Chair, Vice Chair

The Board of Supervisors for Roanoke County held its 2019 Organizational Meeting Tuesday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post from Roanoke County, David Radford (Windsor Hills Magisterial District) as 2020 Chairman, and Phil North (Hollins Magisterial District) as 2020 Vice Chair.

Radford was appointed to the Board in November 2018. He previously served as President of the Roanoke Regional Home Builders Association in 1997.

David Radford is an Eastern Carolina University graduate and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration. He also has a Masters in Engineering, Construction Management from the University of Alabama Birmingham.

North began serving as Chairman of the Board in 2019. He is also a retired Norfolk Southern employee.

Phil North holds a B.A. in Business Administration-Management from Lynchburg College.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.