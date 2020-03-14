Roanoke County closes libraries, rec centers amid COVID-19 outbreak

Roanoke County officials announced Saturday all public libraries and Parks and Recreation facilities will be closed beginning March 16.

These closures, like the schools, will be in place until at least March 29.

This was not an easy decision to make. We know that our libraries and recreation facilities serve as community hubs for our citizens,” County Administrator Dan O'Donnell said. "Health and medical officials recommend social distancing as a means to help prevent the

spread of coronavirus. These precautionary measures are being taken to support the overall health and well-being of the community and for the safety of our citizens and staff.”

Officials say all programs and events scheduled for this weekend will continue as scheduled.

Starting Monday, all programs and events will be cancelled.

Officials say digital library resources, including ebooks and audiobooks will be available through the library's website.

