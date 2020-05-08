Roanoke County Nutrition Services Supervisor receives regional award

The national, non-profit School Nutrition Association has awarded the 2020 Southeast Regional Director of the Year award to the Nutrition Services Supervisor for Roanoke County Public Schools, Rhonda Huffman.

She has been working in this role for 5 years and with the school system for over 30 years. She helps make the lunches and bagged breakfasts that are now available and free to all students for pickup at nine schools across Roanoke County. The award recognizes Huffman's generous contributions to Roanoke County's school meal programs.

"I can't put it into words, it's just overwhelming, it really is, very humbling, especially from my beginnings to where we're at now, it's very humbling, I was very excited," Huffman, Supervisor of School Nutrition for Roanoke County School, said.

When this program ends in June, Huffman says they plan to go ahead with their Summer Feeding program, with meals available for pickup.

