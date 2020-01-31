Roanoke County Police launch program to link security cameras with crime areas

The Roanoke County Police Department is launching what it calls a "citizen security camera program" aimed at partnering with residents and business owners to help solve crimes.

The department is asking residents and businesses across Roanoke County to voluntarily register their privately-owned surveillance camera systems. Police say as crimes are commited nearby, people are not always aware their camera systems may have captured information that could help solve the crimes.

Registering a camera through the new program only provides the police department with the location of the cameras, according to police. The Roanoke County Police Department will contact people if there are criminal incidents near their registered security cameras. Police will still have to get permission to view the footage, which may help catch people involved in the nearby crimes.

To register a security camera or for more information, click here.

The program is already active, and anyone in the county can sign up, and can remove themselves and their cameras from the program at any time.

This is the only police agency in southwest Virginia with this program.

