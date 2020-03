Roanoke County Police are looking for the person who shot another person in a leg.

About 1 a.m. Tuesday, police were called to the Copper Croft apartments on Electric Road. One person had been shot in the leg; police say that person was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening wound.

The shooter had already left in what police say may be a silver sedan or an AUDI.

Police say there is no threat to the general public.

