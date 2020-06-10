Roanoke County Public Schools issues surveys to help plan upcoming school year

School is going to look different come the fall. Governor Northam said this week all schools will be able to open, but here will have to be strict social distancing in place on buses and in classrooms and gatherings such as recess will be limited. Each district has to submit a plan for its next steps.

Superintendent of Roanoke County Schools Ken Nicely said the plans are fluid, but they want to make sure teachers' voices, students' voices and parents' voices are all heard when making their decisions. Tuesday night, they put a survey online and it's already generated over a thousand responses as of Wednesday morning.

"Being in school on a part-time basis is better than not being in school at all."

Superintendent Ken Nicely says if they had it their way, children would be back in school full-time and back to normal, but they understand that's not in everyone's best interest. The main obstacle they're having to overcome is the six-foot distancing on school buses and in classrooms.

"In a room where we could normally fit 20-26 students in, we can fit 12-13 students and still maintain social distancing- then you get to a bus situation so on a 72-passenger school bus you're down quickly to 13 students on a bus," said Nicely.

With these surveys they are looking for guidance from those affected by these changes, and they know one main concern is childcare.

"I'm glad we will be able to get the kids back on some basis instead of being completely closed but it's still a real big challenge for families and that includes our employees," said Nicely.

While a lot is still up in the air, they are making sure students from the elementary level all the way to high school will have a way to learn if they can't come to school for a medical reason.

"It's actually possible for a student to be completely enrolled with us but attend school completely online if that's something they need to do," said Nicely.

That survey will be available online through June 17. The Roanoke County School Board also has a meeting Thursday night where they will address options for what the upcoming school year will look like.

