Roanoke County Schools: Closing schools is possible if coronavirus gets more prominent

A letter sent Thursday to parents and guardians of students in Roanoke County schools indicates one option on the table if the coronavirus gets more prominent is to close one or more schools.

The letter reflects a district update regarding how it plans to move forward if an outbreak were to impact one or more schools. The district is coordinating with the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), local medical experts and Roanoke County Public Safety to monitor the current status of the coronavirus, noting that as of March 5, there are no confirmed cases in the state of Virginia.

The letter reads, "If one confirmed case is identified in our community, andif there is any connection to one or more of our schools, one or more schools are likely to be closed for a minimum of 14 days, upon recommendation by the VDH. We are working on plans to provide resources to support continued educational opportunities for students while they are at home. We encourage you to consider plans in the event that schools close for an extended period of time."

The district says the best way you can help prevent the spread of viruses is to keep your child at home when he or she is sick and "stay home until he or she is vomit-free, diarrhea-free and fever-free (under 100.4 degrees) without any medicine for at least 24 hours."

If a student returns to school while still contagious, even if he or she seems to feel better, there is a much greater risk that other students will become infected, further spreading viruses and other illnesses, according to the district.

The district notes several other ways you can help prevent the spread of viruses including:

• Avoiding contact with anyone who is sick

• Washing your hands for 20 seconds and covering coughs/sneezes

• Avoid touching nose, eyes or mouth with unwashed hands

Click here for a page on the district website about the flu and coronavirus, with links to more information from the CDC and VDH.

