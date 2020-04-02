Roanoke County Schools changing lunch delivery after spring break

When spring break is over for Roanoke County Public Schools, there will be changes regarding delivery of lunches to students forced to stay home because of the spread of coronavirus.

The district has been delivering meals to all students by bus, but after the period that would normally be spring break, during which there will be no lunches offered, lunches will only be delivered to people who absolutely need delivery.

The district is urging people to instead go to the schools serving lunches via a drive-up system, and that time frame will be noon to 1 p.m. each weekday, but anyone who has no means of getting to a school to pick up lunch can still call their children's schools and arrange for delivery.

The drive-up system is designed to maintain social distancing.

Spokesman Chuck Lionberger told WDBJ7 the switch is to protect staff and students and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The list of schools that will serve lunches to people who can pick them up is as follows:

• Burlington Elementary School

• Glen Cove Elementary School

• Green Valley Elementary School

• Herman L. Horn Elementary School

• Mount Pleasant Elementary School

• Oak Grove Elementary School

• Cave Spring Middle School

• Glenvar High School

Click here for further updates from the district.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.