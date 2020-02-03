Roanoke County acquires new engine to fight wildfires

Roanoke County has a new tool to fight wildfires.

A specialized engine has just arrived from the manufacturer in Idaho, and once it's equipped and ready for service, it will help crews fight fires in areas that are often difficult to reach.

Steve Simon is Roanoke County's Chief of Fire and Rescue.

"You can't necessarily fight a fire from the road," Simon told WDBJ7 Monday afternoon. "You've got to get back up in the woods. And this will allow us to get up in there."

The new woodland fire engine rides high. It's equipped with four wheel drive and comes with a high pressure pump that can send water where other trucks can't.

That says Simon will be a major advantage when crews are fighting fires far from the beaten path.

"Once we arrive, we're going to have the pump and the capability to extinguish that fire not just using shovels, but the potential of water," he said. "It carries 500 gallons of water, but you can hook a regular fire truck up to it then you can run that long hose way up the mountain, which really helps us."

Roanoke County has had its share of wildland fires, including some that have threatened homes that are located in wooded areas.

Simon says the department has an experienced wildland fire team and a unique relationship with the U.S. Forest Service. And continuing to strengthen the department's wildland fire capability is a priority.

"This is a specialty piece. This is not going to go out every time there's a little smoke in the woods," Simon said. "When we have a true forest fire, a true threat, that's when it's going to be deployed."

The new truck has a price tag of $260,000, paid by Roanoke County taxpayers, but Simon said the county will likely recover that cost, when the department assists the Forest Service with wildfires outside of Roanoke County.

