Roanoke County and city fire crews spent over seven hours putting out overnight Ardagh Group fire

Roanoke County and city firefighters are resting Saturday after putting out an overnight fire that caused millions of dollars worth of damage at an industrial plant.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue worked with Roanoke City to put out a fire at the Ardagh Group's Roanoke County plant Saturday morning.

"It was dramatic because you could see the fire from far away, but everyone was safe," Brian Clingenpeel, Community Outreach Coordinator for Roanoke County Fire and Rescue, said.

The flames broke out around 8 Friday night on Hollins Road. At one point, a tower of flame 10 to 15 feet high could be seen shooting from the roof of the building. Clingenpeel says the fire was accidental and started in an inner bake oven. He says most of the fire was in the exhaust pipes.

"It was a metal pipe that then had insulation around it and then more metal around it, so it was very tough to try and gain access to the inside of the pipes," Clingenpeel said.

Crews stayed on the scene for more than 7 hours, finally clearing around 3:30 in the morning.

"There were what seemed like miles of pipes on top of that roof so you would put it out on this pipe and think you have it and then a little further down the roof it would flare up again," Clingenpeel explained.

Two firefighters were injured in the blaze. A Roanoke City firefighter was treated and released Saturday morning for smoke inhalation, and a Roanoke County firefighter was treated on scene for a back injury.

"They're both doing okay," Clingenpeel said.

Neighbors say they could smell the smoke but Clingenpeel tells WDBJ7, there was nothing toxic burning. Investigators say damage is around $4 million.

"They had severe fire and smoke and water damage . . . It's mostly to their conveyor belts and they're piping system and their machines and ovens," Clingenpeel said.

We reached out to Ardagh Group for comment. So far, we have not heard back.