Roanoke County camera program sees success

It's no secret that we're living in a strange time, and with any kind of change, crime is sometimes impacted.

"I think the biggest thing that we can point out is that in the strange time that we are living with the social distancing is that the easiest thing about this program is just going online to the county website, go to the police website, and then you can log into that system and sign in from there," said Commander Raymond Torres.

In Roanoke county there has not been an increase in crime, but there has been an increase in closed signs, and more people are jumping on the bandwagon with the Citizens View security camera program, it's being used in more ways than you might think.

"What we have had is the ability to use the program to either identify a suspect that has been traveling through an area or rule out that they haven't been traveling through an area," said Torres.

Footage shared with WDBJ shows a car that is part of an investigation. The footage came from an individual's camera who enrolled in the program.

Having the additional information cut down on investigation time for officers.

"What we can do is try to continue to use the tactics that we are using to be as proactive as possible and target the things that we expect criminals to do, using historical data," said Torres.

