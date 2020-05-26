Roanoke County changes summer camp programming because of coronavirus

Recreation and tourism industries have been hit hard by the pandemic, including those in Roanoke County.

"Summer camps are a big part of what we do here at Roanoke County Parks, Rec, and Tourism," Scott Ramsburg, the marketing and administration manager, said.

Every summer, they serve hundreds of kids throughout the county. This season will hopefully be no different even if the style of programming has to change.

"We had a very large line up of spring and summer programs that we've either had to cancel all together or modify," Ramsburg said. "Camp Roanoke will not be operating this season. We will not be doing full day programs at Explorer Park, and we will not be doing any half-day programs."

The main reason for canceling these programs is accommodating the safety precautions of our current health climate.

"We've also had to move around some resources from other areas of our recreation division to make it happen under the current conditions," he explained.

So this year, they're offering programming at both recreation centers for the next 10 weeks.

"We understand the needs of working parents out there," Ramsburg said. "We were able to come up with weekly programs at both the Green Ridge Center and the Brambleton Center specifically designed to accommodate working parents."

The daycare style camps will include organized group games, arts and crafts, special instructors and the occasional field trip.

"[Field trips] will include a lot of outdoor locations, parks and playgrounds. Treetop Quest at Explorer Park will be a location they go to," Ramsburg said.

He added that they'll also be taking additional safety precautions.

"There will be enhanced sanitation procedures for both campers and the staff," he explained. "Overnight, each of our facilities will have deep cleaning. And we've really kept the numbers at a minimum to manage social distancing within the program at each location."

The cap for each location is 50 campers per week.

"Those camps will open up to the general public Tuesday, the 26th," he said.

Priority registration went to those who were already enrolled and the kids of essential working families. For more information or to register, click here.

Copryright 2020 WBDJ7. All rights reserved.