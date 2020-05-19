Roanoke County creates a diploma drive-through

Instead of walking across the stage, students in Roanoke County are riding up to receive their diplomas.

The cheers, excitement and nerves are all the same, but the class of 2020 never would have predicted they'd be given their diplomas on four wheels.

"It's cool, it's memorable," graduating senior Lily Frost said.

Roanoke County is hosting these drive-through ceremonies at all its high schools to safely celebrate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Northside High School seniors said they are happy the district found a creative solution.

"At first I was kind of sad, disappointed, but I think along with my other classmates I think we are happy with how it turned out," graduating senior Shawn Mantey said.

Lines of teachers and staff stood in the rain Tuesday seeing their students for the first time in months.

"This is not what we expected but the energy is still high, and everyone is still smiling and having a great time," algebra teacher Stephanie Slone said.

Teachers are giving that final cheer of encouragement as the students drive into their future.

