Roanoke County crews, VDOT prepare for potential flooding

Hometowns across the region are gearing up for a couple days of heavy rain.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue said it has seen this type of weather before.

"We live in a bowl, and when it rains the water runs down the mountains and it fills up the valley," Community Outreach Coordinator Brian Clingenpeel said.

Crews are not just concerned about water; storms like this can pull down trees and block roadways.

"So we want to make sure that our fire trucks and ambulances can get to the calls for help as people make those calls," Clingenpeel said.

Chainsaws and swift water gear have been added to trucks to make sure responders will be ready for any emergency.

Meanwhile, the Virginia Department of Transportation also has plans in place.

"With flooding its more about waiting and seeing what types of damage we get and figuring out a strategy to repair and react to the potential for flooding,” VDOT Spokesperson Jason Bond said. “We'll just be ready to go if we do have to make repairs."

Looking at the forecast, Bond said the rain could keep them busy.

"Damaged pipes, flooded roads, washed out roads, those are the potential damages we could see in the days ahead," Bond said.

As the threat for flooding grows, both agencies want to remind drivers to stay alert behind the wheel and never drive through flood water.

