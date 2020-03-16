Roanoke County delivers free meals while schools are closed

The Roanoke County Public Schools Division is offering free meals to students while schools are closed. Starting Monday, school staffers are bagging lunches to be delivered during regular afternoon bus routes.

Tuesday, the school will provide hot meal pickup at 11 schools around the county between noon and 12:30 p.m. Each meal also will include a prepared bagged breakfast.

"Many of the children throughout the county depend on these meals that we supply from the school system. They're good meals, they're nutritional, and they're free, so this is something that I'm very happy about," Don Butzer, Chairman of the Roanoke County School Boar, said.

Parents are asked to complete an online form here, or call their children's school to let them know they will be participating.

