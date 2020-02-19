Roanoke County disc golf course gets global recognition

A disc golf course in one hometown is getting global recognition.

The Mayflower Hills Disc Golf Course at Explore Park has been ranked as one of the top 50 best courses by UDisc.

The phone app based the ranking on user-generated reviews.

Mayflower Hills was designed by the Roanoke Disc Golf Club.

"We are lucky that we have folks in this area that have enough foresight and design sense to come up with this course that is so accessible by so many people," Roanoke County Parks, Recreation, & Tourism Marketing Manager Scott Ramsburg said.

The attention to detail at Mayflower Hills has made the area stand-out and draws visitors throughout the region, Ramsburg said.

