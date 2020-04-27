Roanoke County family displaced following fire Monday morning

One Roanoke family has been displaced following a fire Monday morning.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded to the 4300 block of Bradshaw Road in the Masons Cove area just before 9 a.m., where they found light smoke coming from the garage of a split-level home.

Two adults and five children were living in the home and were able to escape safely. They will be staying with family in the area.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at about 8:50 a.m., on Monday, April 27, 2020 to the 4300 block of Bradshaw Road, which is located in the Masons Cove area, for the report of a structure fire. First arriving crews from Station 10 (Masons Cove) found light smoke showing. pic.twitter.com/fkwkBx1M26 — RoCo Fire & Rescue (@RoCoFireRescue) April 27, 2020

The fire was brought under control in about 15 minutes, and there were no injuries. The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the incident and estimating damages.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.