Roanoke County family displaced following fire Monday morning

Photo: Roanoke County Fire and Rescue
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Mon 10:34 AM, Apr 27, 2020

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ7)- One Roanoke family has been displaced following a fire Monday morning.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded to the 4300 block of Bradshaw Road in the Masons Cove area just before 9 a.m., where they found light smoke coming from the garage of a split-level home.

Two adults and five children were living in the home and were able to escape safely. They will be staying with family in the area.

The fire was brought under control in about 15 minutes, and there were no injuries. The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the incident and estimating damages.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.

 