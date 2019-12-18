Roanoke County high school student restores historic sign for elementary school

A local high school student has restored a piece of history for an elementary school in Roanoke County.

Breezie Derrosha, a junior at Hidden Valley High School, also takes classes at the Burton Center for Arts and Technology. She is enrolled as a Building Trades major. This semester, she was given an old sign from Burlington Elementary School.

Found several years ago in the school basement, staff at Burlington said no one really knows how old it is, but it was in need of restoration.

Derrosha put her knowledge to work and took on the job to bring it back to its original splendor. Wednesday, she delivered it back to Burton.

She says classes in the Building Trades program are the best part of her day.

"You don't really have to like sit in a classroom all day," she said. "You get to work hands-on, and you get treated more like an adult here and have more responsibilities. It's just a better environment."

Staffers at Burlington say they love their sign and the collaboration with Burton. Assistant Principal Wes Warner was surprised with how well it turned out.

"I had no idea it would turn out as good as it did," he said. "I was just kinda hoping to get a fresh coat of paint on it and make it something we could display, but the way it turned out is more than I could have imagined."

They're currently looking for a place to display it.

