Roanoke County high schoolers win Congressional technology award

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Some Roanoke County students have won national attention for their work on a smartphone app.

Congressman Bob Goodlatte shared the news with the four winning Hidden Valley high schoolers, Mavis Lee, David Arnold, Shreyas Gullapalli and Yifei Zhao, Wednesday morning via Skype.

Their app won the third annual Congressional App Challenge. They created an app that helps with time-keeping in Quiz Bowl competitions.

"It's exciting," Shreyas Gullapalli said. "It was actually really exciting doing this. I don't think I would have learned as much as I did if it weren't for the competition. It provided motivation to really start learning stuff."

Goodlatte started the challenge with colleagues in 2014, and the students won a variety of prizes, including an invitation to Washington D.C.