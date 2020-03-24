Roanoke County kitchen fire leaves two children, two adults temporarily without apartment

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded to reports of a commercial structure fire Tuesday afternoon in the 6200 block of Darby Road that left four people displaced. This is in the North County area.

According to a press release, crews found heavy smoke leaving the front of a two-story duplex apartment and flames coming from the rear. The two adults and two children present all left safely and are displaced.

The people in the next-door apartment also evacuated safely, and are not displaced.

No injuries were reported, and the fire was contained in about 20 minutes. The Roanoke County Fire Marshal's Office has found the fire to be accidental, coming from the stove area. The fire stayed in the kitchen and caused significant heat and smoke damage to that area. The rest of the apartment was hit with smoke damage as well. The total estimated damages amount to $50,000.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue reminds everyone to stay in the kitchen anytime anything is on the stove, and that unattended cooking is a leading cause of home fires. "The best way to extinguish a grease fire is with a lid that fits the pan," according to their release Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 WBDJ7. All rights reserved.