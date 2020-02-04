Roanoke County launches summer camp registration

The warm weather has many of people thinking about spring, but Roanoke County wants to take it a step further and encourage families to start planning for summer.

The Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department launched its summer camp registration this week.

This year Roanoke County is offering more than 200 weeks of camps with half-day, full-day and even overnight programs.

There are plenty of options to fit a family’s schedule and help keep their children engaged this summer, Marketing Manager Scott Ramsburg said.

“It’s not just the daycare aspect of a summer camp, it’s also the enrichment aspect,” Ramsburg said. “Having kids away from a video game screen throughout the summer, having them interact with other kids their age and perhaps enriching and developing other skills as well.”

Families who register 60 days or more ahead of a program will receive an early bird discount.

That discount will take $5 off half day camps, $10 (or more) off of full day camps, and $25 off overnight camps.

