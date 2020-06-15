Roanoke County making in-person polling changes for June 23 primary

Due to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, Roanoke County won't be staffing all 33 of its regular polling locations for the June 23 Republican primary election. Instead, voting will take place at five "super precincts" in each of the county’s five magisterial districts.

The county points out this is temporary and has been approved by the Virginia Department of Elections, specifically for this election.

Registered voters who want to participate in the June 23 pimary must vote absentee or in person at their magisterial district's super precinct:

Catawba Magisterial District

GLENVAR MIDDLE SCHOOL

4555 Malus Drive

Hollins Magisterial District

MOUNTAIN VIEW ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

5901 Plantation Circle

Windsor Hills Magisterial District

HIDDEN VALLEY MIDDLE SCHOOL

4902 Hidden Valley School Road

Vinton Magisterial District

WILIAM BYRD HIGH SCHOOL

2902 Washington Avenue

Cave Spring Magisterial District

HIDDEN VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL

5000 Titan Trail

All registered voters in Roanoke County will receive a postcard informing them of their regular precinct/magisterial district assignments and their super precinct assignments. The Roanoke County Electoral Board urges voters to have these cards with them when they vote to ensure they go to the correct polling location and simplify the check-in process.

All five super precincts will be open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 23.

Registered voters who do not want to vote in-person June 23 are encouraged to vote absentee, with two ways to do so:

VOTE ABSENTEE BY MAIL: Voters must submit a completed Virginia Absentee Ballot Application before the County Department of Elections can mail them a ballot. To submit an online request for an absentee ballot, click here and use “My disability or illness”/Reason Code 2A for your request.

To request an absentee ballot application be mailed or emailed to you, contact the Roanoke County Department of Elections at (540) 772-7500 or email elections@roanokecountyva.gov.

The deadline for the County Department of Elections to receive any mailed or emailed Virginia Absentee Ballot Applications is 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 16.

VOTE ABSENTEE IN PERSON: Absentee in-person voting is available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday via curbside service at the Roanoke County Department of Elections’ new office at 900 Chestnut Street in Vinton (no longer at the county administration building). Voters will receive a Virginia Absentee Ballot Application to complete and will receive a ballot to vote from the safety of their car once approved.

Voters interested in curbside service should call the office at (540) 772-7500 before going there and upon arrival. Elections staff will bring the necessary materials to you in your car. The County Department of Elections will offer curbside absentee in-person voting service Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through June 19 and Saturday, June 20 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.