Roanoke County medics using protective gear for suspected Coronavirus patients

Roanoke County's paramedics say they don't want you to be alarmed if they answer calls looking a little different.

They are now using a form of PPE, or Personal Protective Equipment.

This includes a gown, face mask and goggles in addition to the gloves they always wear.

Brian Clingenpeel, Community Outreach Coordinator with Roanoke Countys Fire and Rescue, said they will wear the items if they're attending to a patient who is suspected of having Coronavirus.

He said dispatchers are asking callers a series of questions to find out if medics need to put on the extra PPE.

"Many times when we pull up in a neighborhood, neighbors want to come out, you know to see what's going on, to see what an ambulance is doing down the street," Clingenpeel said. "And we just don't want folks to get alarmed if they see us in this gear entering someone's house. It's just precautions we have to take."

Clingenpeel said Wednesday Roanoke County medics have transported about 6 patients suspected of having the virus. Otherwise, he says overall call volume has gone down.

