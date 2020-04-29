Roanoke County offers drive-thru options for tax payers

The Roanoke County Treasurer’s Office is offering drive-thru services for those who wish to pay taxes in person.

The treasurer’s office will be utilizing multiple library drive-thrus as satellite offices during the tax season, beginning April 27.

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, individuals can make non-credit car payments at the following drive-thru locations:

- South County Library at 6303 Merriman Road, Roanoke, VA, 24018

- Glenvar Library at 3917 Daugherty Road, Salem, VA, 24153

- Vinton Library at 300 S. Pollard Street, Vinton, VA, 24179

Roanoke County citizens can also pay by check through the USPS or use online payment options through the county website.

Check payments can also be left at two drop box locations:

- Roanoke County Administration Center, 5204 Bernard Drive, Roanoke, VA, 24018

- Hollins Library, 6624 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA, 24019

Citizens may contact the Treasurer’s Office at (540) 772-2056, or refer to www.roanokecountyva.gov for bill inquiries, information, and requests during tax season.

