Roanoke County offers guidance to businesses regarding mask mandate

The Roanoke County Police Department is offering advice to businesses regarding Governor Northam's Executive Order requiring face masks to be worn in public indoor settings beginning Friday.

Police are encouraging business owners not to confront people who aren’t wearing face coverings, but they encourage posting signs at their businesses to educate customers.

The county has offered suggested language for such signs:

"Pursuant to Governor Northam's Executive Order 63, patrons aged 10 and over shall wear face coverings over mouth and nose. HOWEVER, individuals who have trouble breathing, or other medical conditions that prohibit wearing a face covering, are NOT required to do so. Individuals will not be required to prove or explain their medical conditions. We urge all individuals to act responsibly, and to treat each other with kindness and respect."

Police will not enforce violations for not using face coverings, as the governor's order puts enforcement in the hands of health departments.

