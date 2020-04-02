Roanoke County officials host virtual press conference

In Roanoke County, officials held a Zoom press conference to announce the County's response to the Governor's Executive Order.

The Board of Supervisors Chairman, County Administrator, Police Chief, and Fire & Rescue Chief all took part. The County Administrator says the Executive Order led them to close down the campgrounds at Explore Park. The cabins will be open with limited reservations and only for those staying for 14 nights or longer.

The county is also taking steps to prevent groups from using sports facilities, such as basketball courts and baseball fields. Playgrounds will be closed.

"I would like to thank all the fire and rescue employees, they're doing outstanding jobs, they're on the front lines just as all of our police officers, but also I'd like to thank all our county employees, all our constitutional officers. This county is well prepared for this emergency, as best we can be prepared," Steve Simon, Chief of Fire and Rescue for Roanoke County, said.

Parks and greenways in the county will remain open, but county officials will be out monitoring them.