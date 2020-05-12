Roanoke County plans for social distancing in courthouse

After weeks of closure, Virginia is working out how to reopen its doors.

Meanwhile Captain Mark Crouch of the Roanoke County Sheriff's Office is focused on reopening the doors of the Roanoke County courthouse.

"Get the bugs worked out before Monday," he said, chuckling.

Come Monday, Roanoke County's courthouse will begin with a light load of about 50 cases. It's just the beginning of an effort to start chipping away at the backlog of thousands of cases that have been continued.

"I think the biggest challenge of that is just gonna make sure the people come and go and keep that social distancing, separated from each other," he said.

To make that easier for them, they're making it easier for those who need to be there.

"Once you come in there's gonna be Xs marked on the floors that are gonna be at six-foot distances," he said, pointing to taped markers on the floor. "And we're gonna require people to stay between those in those areas, you'll notice the next ones here."

Once inside, visitors be asked to sit in the next available chair.

"They're stationed all around the lobby here," he said, pointing to an array of blue chairs.

They've even converted the old law library into an extension of the lobby. to keep people as far away from each other as possible.

And in the courtrooms themselves the same rules apply.

"You'll notice that there's Xs marked on the floor to show where people will sit," he said.

Anyone currently in Jail will appear via video conference.

And, Crouch said, everything inside will be cleaned more often.

"So I think if they come in here and be patient and just do the things we ask them to do with social distancing," he said, "I think it'll work fine."

