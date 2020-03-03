Roanoke County power outage affecting local precincts

Areas in Roanoke County are experiencing power outages that are affecting some voting precincts.

More than 2,000 people are without power in Cave Spring and surrounding areas. Teresa Hall, with Appalachian Power, says the outage was caused by a squirrel in the substation. She says they hope to have power restored by noon.

Precincts 506 and 306, both in the Brambleton Center, have been impacted by the outage. Anna Cloeter, General Registrar for Roanoke County, says the county is working to get a backup generator. Voters currently at those precincts are placing their ballots in emergency bins.

