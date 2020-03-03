Roanoke County precincts power through power outage

A power outage in Roanoke affected voting for a short time Tuesday.

The Brambleton Center lost power during the outage. That center serves precincts 506 and 306.

Roanoke County Parks and Recreation put a generator in place to ensure operations could continue. Voting was not stopped despite the issue.

"Neither precinct was able to use their scanner, but we have bins on the opposite side of the scanner that voters could insert their ballots into to ensure that they could be brought out at the end of the night and run through the scanner and counted properly," said Anna Cloeter, Roanoke County General Registrar.

The outage was caused by a squirrel in a substation.

