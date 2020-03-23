Roanoke County sets up tent outside administration building for essential business

Roanoke County's administration building is closed, but county leaders have developed some adjustments to keep the county running.

While most employees are working from home, people can still access resources by phone and email. The County has also set up a tent in front of the administration building to allow for in-person meetings with staff if needed

"Should people want call in and have some reason to really have to meet with staff for building permits or plan reviews, or a variety of any other services, we have that set up in the administration center," said Dan O'Donnel, County Administrator. "But please call and make an appointment and the staff can come and meet you out in front of the parking lot."

They say at the social services building in Salem, people can access services via drive-through window. And many library services can be found online.

