The Roanoke County Sheriff’s Office is suspending its Weekender and Delayed Reporting program.

Anyone scheduled to report at the Roanoke County/Salem Jail on March 13 through the end of April will need to call to speak to a deputy.

The number to use is 540-283-3162.

The new reporting date will be May 22, 2020.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.