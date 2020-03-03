Roanoke County voter registrar and polling precincts prepare for Super Tuesday

Things were a little hectic inside the Roanoke County voter registrar Monday morning.

"It's all really exciting," Anna Cloeter, the director of elections, said. "There's so much that goes into each election from training hundreds of people to trying to help voters figure out how to check their voter registration or how to make sure that they're going to be voting in the right place. There's a new challenge that comes with every election and it keeps us on our toes which is good."

In the final days and months leading up to the Virginia primaries, Cloeter has been working with her people at the voter registrar to prepare for Super Tuesday.

"Roanoke County has got about 300 officers of election, who we're very very thankful for, and we have to train them before each election so we've had a lot of training sessions and gotten to see a lot of people and then we'll get to see them again in June."

However, before June, we've got to get through Super Tuesday where 14 states are holding primaries. And in Virginia, Cloeter said the only thing you're going to see on your ballot is a selection of candidates for democratic presidential nominees.

"This is a little bit different from most primaries because it's just for the office of president, but it's a good habit to get into every time there is an election," she said.

WDBJ7 asked her what the county expected voter turn out to be like on Tuesday, but she said it's hard to tell.

On the one hand, it's been a while since there's only been one election on the ballot so that could deter people from voting. On the other hand, the race for the Democratic nomination is so tight that every vote counts.

"It seems like it'll be an ordinary election for Roanoke County voters."

Despite the unpredictability of voter turn out, she expressed that Tuesday primary was no less important than any other election.

"I guess it always boils down to your vote is your voice. And this is one of the few rights that you have and we try to make it as easy as possible to exercise your right to vote."

She also wanted to remind people that Virginia is an open party primary state.

"You do not have to be registered as a member of any party to vote in that party's primary," Cloeter said. "So you don't need to call us to change your party registration. Virginia doesn't keep that information."

Polls across Virginia are open until 7 p.m. If you requested an absentee ballot but have not filled it out and sent it in, you can still turn it into your polling place. Just don't forget to bring your i.d. and show up to your designated polling place.

If anyone has any questions about where they're supposed to vote, they can look it up by their address on their county or city's website. Or you can click here for the statewide database.