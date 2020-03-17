Roanoke Courts restrict access, remain open

Roanoke County is changing its operations and restricting access to courthouses in an effort to limit the exposure and spread of the coronavirus.

An order that came down Monday already suspended many in-court proceedings, but the courts have further restricted access to the courthouse until April 10.

While courts remain open, the following changes have been put into place:

Roanoke County Circuit Court

Circuit Court will continue to hear cases, unless defendants are otherwise notified.

Circuit Court Clerk’s Office remains open at this time, with any changes to services listed here.

For more information, call 540-387-6205

Arraignment and Bond hearings of persons in custody will be held via video.

Arraignments for individuals not in custody will be set out to April 10 or beyond as well as other cases identified in the March 16, 2020 Order and new subpoenas will be issued.

The General District Court Clerk’s Office remains open at this time.

For more information, please call 540-387-6168.

Juvenile & Domestic Court is following the directive of the March 16, 2020 Order as well as setting arraignments off until April 10 or beyond

The Juvenile and Domestic Court Clerk’s Office remains open at this time. /li>

For more information, please call 540-387-6156.

Jail lobby will remain open for access to the magistrate’s office.

Video visitation from the jail lobby to inmates is still available. Video visitation with inmates using the internet is available.

For more information, please call 540-283-3145

