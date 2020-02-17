Roanoke Crossfit gym sends two athletes to national competition

For new skills the saying goes, "practice makes perfect."

But perfect, is most of the time, out of reach. That doesn't mean athletes don't strive for it. Lauren Lewis and Kelly Six have been striving for it, for the past few years. Just not at the beginning of their athletic journeys.

"My roommate at the time had a Groupon when Crossfit first started, and we had been going to the gym and she was like, let's try this it looks fun, okay, sure, so we went and did it, and when we were done, I wasn't sure why I had agreed to ever go," said Lewis.

"Oh gosh, day one was so hard, I often ask myself 'why did I come back or how did I come back,' said Six.

Day in and day out, they came back, and they're now getting some recognition for themselves and the Crossfit community here in Roanoke. They're leaving for Wodapalooza in Miami Florida Wednesday.

"Well I had always been an athlete. You know even though on day one, I didn't think I would compete, it's nice to have the competition aspect back," said Six.

But these women aren't full-time athletes. Kelly is a mom and works a second job in addition to coaching. Lauren coaches and has a full-time job outside of coaching. They still find the time to make it to an elite level.

"If anyone was capable of it, it was these two," said Roanoke Valley Crossfit owner, Tamalyn Tanis.

Lauren qualified to compete in the competition. At her level, there are only 30 spots available in the country.

Kelly got in through video submissions.

"I definitely want to be able to share the experience, for anyone who is interested in competing, whether from our gym or the area, just to be able to share that for them, just bits of encouragement, steps along the way," said Six.

There is no guarantee what the women will have to do at the competition. But they do know there will be anywhere from 6-8 workouts and an open water swim.

