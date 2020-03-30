Roanoke Dems drop firehouse primary in favor of virtual convention during coronavirus concerns

A firehouse primary to choose nominees for city council has been replanned as a virtual convention by Roanoke Democrats, according to a statement Monday.

After two weeks of research and consultation with officials and vendors, RCDC will now select a Democratic City Council slate with committee-only virtual convention May 2, 2020.

Five hopefuls, including Robert Jeffrey Jr., Stephanie Moon, Luke W. Priddy, Peter Volosin and current City Councilperson Trish White-Boyd, have officially declared their candidacy for the three open Roanoke City Council seats up for election this November.

