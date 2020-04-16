Roanoke Diner feeds first responders

Roanoke Fire-EMS members were treated to lunch Thursday--thanks to a local diner who is helping out those on the front lines.

"It feels really good," Lieutenant Alex McKinney with Roanoke Fire-EMS said.

Despite a pandemic, his job doesn't stop, so he's thankful people are looking out for him and other first responders, "Because we like to lookout for the citizens and give them the best care possible, and when they reciprocate it to us and take care of us, it feels really good, and it makes it a little easier to go to work and deal with everything we have to deal with," he said.

Rock&Roll Diner in Roanoke gave out cheesesteaks, burgers and barbecue to every single member of the Fire-EMS crew.

"It's a three week campaign that we started the last week," Charlie Hamill, Owner of Rock&Roll Diner, said.

He's feeding the frontlines, even when his own shop is closed. Private donations have allowed staff to serve meals to Carilion and LewisGale Employees and the Roanoke City Sheriff's Office and Police, in addition to those handed out Thursday. The restaurant plans to provide lunches and dinners to other organizations until the money runs out.

"We're all sitting at home, and we can't do anything, and we can't really help, we're not first responders, so this is a good way to show them the community is backing them" Hamill said.

McKinney certainly feels this support.

"People bring us stuff all the time, I know that the hospitals have been getting donations of food so they don't have to go out, it's just been a constant outpour . . . Shows that community bond of everybody working together," he said.

