Roanoke Farmers Market was filled with customers after reopening

This is the first weekend where shops and restaurants are open at half capacity. And that means more people shopping in the downtown Roanoke Farmers Market.

The Roanoke Farmers Market was packed on Saturday with customers shopping and enjoying the warm weather. One customer said this was her first time back at the market since the pandemic hit.

"We love to come out to the Farmers Market, we came out all last year, and then the coronavirus put a stop to it, and so, we're glad to be back, we love to come out here and look at stuff!" customer Kaylon Johnson said.

Before Phase 1, the market was open but just for curbside pickup and preorders. Starting Friday, shops reopened and folks were allowed to walk through the market to buy products.

"Everything finally opened yes, it brought me out because we've been waiting for it to open back up, we always love to support it," Johnson said.

To follow Phase 1 guidelines, social distancing measures were still in place. Vendor Owner Tim Belcher says luckily it's pretty easy for him and other vendor owners to social distance from customers.

"The beauty about this market, which probably stands a little different than most markets in Virginia, we already had social distancing here because we have a nice big wide table between us and our customers," Belcher, Rolling Meadows Farms Vendor Owner, said.

But vendor owners are also sanitizing their tables and wearing masks.

"We've been down here doing the preorder thing and everybody is keeping their distance, nobody is having to be reminded, people are wearing their masks," Jerry Conner, Four Oaks Farms Vendor Owner, said.

Restrictions certainly haven't held folks back from getting outside and filling up the market for the first time in months.

"It's more traffic, you see people around now, it's not just totally deserted," Johnson said.

"It seems great. You hear noise. Before, it's like no vehicles, you heard nobody talking, and now we hear all of those things," Belcher said.

Vendor owners say they finally feel like the city is alive again.