Roanoke Fire Dept. works to reduce stigma surrounding mental health care

From intensive hands on training to specialized cancer prevention, firefighter safety is a top priority amongst departments nationwide.

But an often overlooked aspect of prevention and care is mental health.

“Firefighters suffer from a chronic condition called ‘pride,’” said Roanoke Fire Captain Jeff Peay.

Firefighters often see more horrific scenes and deal with more people on their worst days than any average person.

But for years they just bottled up that trauma.

“We think we have to be stronger, not only physically, but mentally as well, than everybody else because we’re the ones they call when they need help,” said Peay.

Now, the Roanoke Fire Department is at the forefront of a push locally to address mental health concerns amongst first responders.

RFD has had a peer support team since 2015, but in just the past year it has really ramped up its work.

In the past 10 months, the International Association of Firefighters-accredited team of eight has spoken to 282 people within the department for 342 hours about mental health issues.

“This is a way that we can help those guys release some of that stress, understand how they can better care for themselves, start looking out for each other,” said Roanoke firefighters and peer support team member Matthew Chapin.

A 2018 IAFF survey of 7,000 firefighters nationwide shows 19 percent have experienced suicidal thoughts, 65 percent are haunted by memories of traumatic calls, and 81 percent fear they will be seen as weak or unfit for duty.

“We’re finally breaking through the stigma of ‘firefighters are tough, we’re there to help people, we’re not there to be helped,’” said Chapin.

In a class designed to show every member of RFD that the peer support team is there for them, the leaders broke down those national survey numbers and applied to them to their own department.

If 65 percent were haunted by traumatic calls, that would be 162 Roanoke Firefighters.

Chapin says mental health concerns have even risen to the level of post-traumatic stress disorder within the department.

“We need to understand that you’re not weaker for it, you’re stronger for going and getting the help you need.”

