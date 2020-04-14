Roanoke Fire-EMS addresses mask sanitation misconceptions

It’s no surprise mass misinformation is easily spread through platforms such as social media, and that hasn’t changed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kristen Perdue, community risk reduction specialist with Roanoke Fire-EMS, wants to warn people about following certain advice they see on social media.

Recently, a message has been going around advising those who wear cloth face masks to disinfect them by putting them in the microwave. This is not true, Perdue emphasizes.

Perdue says the method is not recommended for proper decontamination and it could also start a fire.

While they haven’t been called to any such cases in the area yet, Perdue advises people not to follow this particular advice.

See below for images.

