In Roanoke, Fire-EMS officials and the American Red Cross worked together to raise awareness for fire safety as an MLK Day of Service event.

They went around the Southeast area of the city to install smoke alarms and spread fire and life safety information to the neighborhoods there.

This is through a free program with the Red Cross, and anyone can get smoke alarms for their home for free by calling the Red Cross at 540-987-6355.

