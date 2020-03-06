Roanoke Fire-EMS handing out free smoke detector batteries

It’s almost that dreaded time of year where we lose an hour of sleep as Daylight Saving Time begins.

Roanoke Fire Department is reminding people to not only set their clocks an hour forward Saturday night, but also change the batteries in their smoke detectors.

To help with this push, firefighters have teamed up with Energizer to offer free 9-volt batteries for anyone who needs them.

Just stop by any Roanoke fire station this weekend to pick them up.

