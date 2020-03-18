Roanoke Fire-EMS helps to ease ER congestion amid COVID-19 concerns

Roanoke Fire-EMS has created an updated response for those experiencing flu-like symptoms, commonly associated with COVID-19.

Starting March 18, Roanoke Fire-EMS will use screening tools, which include an interview and physical assessment, to establish whether or not someone should be taken to the hospital if experiencing symptoms common to coronavirus.

The measures have been developed to help alleviate emergency room congestion due to concerns of the disease.

After a verbal and physical assessment by a physician, patients that don't meet the criteria to be taken to the hospital will be given care plan instructions for the next 14 days.

Patients may call back if symptoms worsen or they can reach out to their primary care physician.

The care plan includes directions for social isolation, instructions on personal medical case during isolation, a symptom tracking card, and guidance for proper hygiene and face mask use.

You can find more information on steps to take here.

