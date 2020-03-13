Roanoke Fire-EMS implements temporary changes to reduce coronavirus risk

Station visits and community outreach programs are being suspended due to the risk of coronavirus, according to a post from Roanoke Fire-EMS on their Facebook page.

Public events, station tours/drop-in visits, child safety seat and smoke alarm installations are all being brought to halt as part of a proactive effort to limit the spread of the virus.

The 3rd-floor office at 713 3rd St SW will still be open to obtain medical service and fire reports.

