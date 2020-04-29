Roanoke Fire and EMS wants to celebrate your birthday!

Birthdays may look a little different, but Roanoke Fire-EMS wants to help celebrate the occasion in a special way by sending personalized birthday shout-outs to people's email boxes to wish them a happy day!

WDBJ7 photo

Due to COVID-19, there are no visitors allowed at any of the fire stations in Roanoke for tours.

According to Kristen Perdue, the Community Risk Reduction Specialist for Roanoke Fire-EMS, that policy will stay in effect for the foreseeable future. But to compensate, the virtual birthday wishes will exist for as long as needed!

To request a personalized shout-out for you, a friend or a family member, click here.

