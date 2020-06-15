Roanoke Fire and EMS wants to remind Roanoke residents about fire pits

If you're thinking about having a summer bonfire, and live within city limits, you may want to reconsider.

According to city code, fires must be recreational in nature, or for cooking only. Recreational fires must be constantly attended and only dry, clean, seasonal firewood can be burned.

Portable outdoor fireplaces must have a screen or mesh covering them and must be located at least 15 ft away from any structure or combustible material.

Recreational fires must be at least 25 ft away from any structure and cannot be larger than 3 ft in diameter and 2 ft in height.

A warning will be given before any further action is taken, but if a warning has already been given, fires that do not follow the city code can be a class 1 misdemeanor and be accompanied by a fine up to $2,500.

For any questions, you can call the Fire Marshal's office at 540-853-2759.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.