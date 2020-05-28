Roanoke Greenway suffers damage in same spot it did during Tropical Storm Michael

While most of the water has receded from the flooding last week, the damage left behind is extensive, especially at the greenway. 97 linear feet was washed away, leaving a gap in the trail closest to The Green Goat restaurant.

But even on an overcast day, it doesn't take long to spot dog walkers, fishermen or bicyclists. On average the greenway sees between 1,500 and 2,000 people.

"We had our crews out on Friday starting to assess, but the water was too high, so after the holiday, on Tuesday we started to really hit the ground running yesterday," said Renee Powers with Parks and Rec.

And since last week's flooding, runners have had to walk around the section. After being closed for nearly two months and then having this kind of destruction, the 26 miles of trails really can't catch a break.

While the focus is on repairs, that's easier said than done. Repairs cost money and that money isn't necessarily readily available.

"It's the end of the fiscal year and we have COVID-19 budget cuts so figuring out where that's going to come from to repair a really popular facility," said Powers.

So Powers will spend the next few days doing research, to see how and when the trail can be fixed.

"It depends really on availability of contractors, weather, how severe the damage really is, you know what do we need to do to repair it," said Powers.

And even though the destruction is an inconvenience, the majority of the system remains open.

